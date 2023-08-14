Are you a future industry leader? XL 40 Under 40 returns!

AntwerpXL is once again looking for the top forty breakbulk, project cargo and heavy lift professionals under the age of 40.

XL 40 Under 40 celebrates the young professionals who have either achieved greatness already or have the potential to become the next generation of industry leaders.

Breakbulk and heavy lift pros are encouraged to nominate themselves, their colleagues and their peers if they are under the age of 40 and have made, or will make, significant contributions to the sector.

Nominations will be open throughout the summer, then a panel of industry experts will decide who will make AntwerpXL’s official 40 Under 40. Winners will receive VIP status at AntwerpXL in November where a special drinks reception and networking event will be held in their honour. Margaret Dunn, Portfolio Director at AntwerpXL, says, “AntwerpXL is a forward-looking event, showcasing the latest innovations and new ideas that will help the industry navigate the challenges of tomorrow. But tech and talk mean nothing without people to lead the industry. The continued success of the sector is dependent on the next generation of talented professionals.

“XL 40 Under 40 is designed to identify and celebrate the young professionals who are sure to steer the ship from critical leadership roles in the near future. The judges will be looking for people who, thanks to their excellence and commitment, are making a real difference to their organisation or to the wider industry. If this sounds like you, nominate yourself. If this sounds like a friend or colleague of yours, nominate them.”

The competition is open to any breakbulk or heavy lift professional who is under the age of 40 on 28 November 2023. AntwerpXL returns to the Antwerp Expo from 28 – 30 November.

To find out more about Antwerp XL or to nominate yourself or a colleague, visit

https://www.antwerpxl.com/visit/whats-on/40-under-40/

Source: AntwerpXL