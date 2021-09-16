Argentina 2021/22 soy, wheat, corn harvests seen up – BA Grains Exchange

Recent News

  

Argentina’s soy harvest is seen at 44 million tonnes for the 2021/22 season compared to 43.1 mln tonnes in 2020/2021, while its corn production is estimated at 55 mln tonnes this year – a potential record compared to the 50.5 mln tonnes produced previously, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said.

The exchange estimated the country’s wheat harvest as coming in at 19.2 mln tonnes in 2021/2022 compared 19 mln tonnes previously.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maximillian Heath, writing by Aislinn Laing)

