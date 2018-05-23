Argentina grain dock workers to hold 24-hour strike-union

Argentine grains ports will be paralyzed by a 24-hour strike on Thursday to demand better working conditions and protest against government talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a union spokesman said on Tuesday.

The government, reeling from a 15 percent swoon in the local peso currency this month, has asked the IMF for a standby finance agreement that the opposition fears will include onerous fiscal belt-tightening conditions.

Strikes are common in Argentina, where workers are hard-pressed to negotiate salary increases that keep them ahead of the country’s notoriously high inflation rate, clocked at 25.5 percent in April. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Sandra Maler)