Argentina grain dock workers to hold 24-hour strike-union

in Port News 23/05/2018

Argentine grains ports will be paralyzed by a 24-hour strike on Thursday to demand better working conditions and protest against government talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a union spokesman said on Tuesday.

The government, reeling from a 15 percent swoon in the local peso currency this month, has asked the IMF for a standby finance agreement that the opposition fears will include onerous fiscal belt-tightening conditions.

Strikes are common in Argentina, where workers are hard-pressed to negotiate salary increases that keep them ahead of the country’s notoriously high inflation rate, clocked at 25.5 percent in April. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Sandra Maler)

