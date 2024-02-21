Argentina Grains Waterway Re-Opened, But Boats Must Limit Loads

Argentina’s Parana River, a global grains thoroughfare, reopened to shipping traffic on Tuesday after a grounded boat was freed, though boats were told to load less grain while the damage to the channel was assessed.

Shipping traffic had been snarled after the ship Clara Insignia, loaded with wheat, ran aground near the waterway’s main channel and was stuck for several days, blocking the channel down river from the Rosario grains port hub.

The boat was freed late on Monday, but navigation remained closed earlier on Tuesday while checks were made on the shipping channel.

“Navigation is now freed up,” Guillermo Wade, the head of the maritime port chamber, told Reuters, adding that he had received notification from authorities that ships could go up the Parana again to the Rosario port terminals.

But although traffic was normalised, Wade said it was being “loaded at a lower shipping draft (less volume on the ships) because the dredging vessel is still working to improve the depth.”

Argentina is a leading exporter of processed soybeans, the No. 3 for corn and a major wheat producer. Some 80% of farm produce goes down the Parana river, a waterway that runs through Brazil, Paraguay, before arriving at the sea in Argentina.

Shipping traffic through the Parana is relatively light at this time of the year since transport of soybeans and corn mainly starts around April.

