Argentina to receive 2 rare LNG cargoes from Egypt

Argentina is set to receive two rare shipments of liquified natural gas (LNG) from Egypt, Reuters reported.

Two tankers, namely the BW Brussels and the Stena Clear Sky, are on their way to the Escobar Port in Argentina after getting the LNG shipments from Egypt at the ports of Damietta and Idku, according to data from Fefinitiv Eikon.

This marks the first LNG cargoes to be imported from the North African country since 2013.

The South American country has been looking to secure winter gas supply in a new tender to purchase 12 cargoes, with a target price of $30 to $34 per million Birtish thermal units (MBtu), head of the state energy firm IEASA Agustín Gerez in charge of the process told Reuters.

It is worth mentioning that the Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal, European Commission Frans Timmermans previously said that Europe is seeking more liquified natural gas (LNG) supplies from Egypt through regional partnerships.

Source: Arab Finance