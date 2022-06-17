Argentina wheat planting area faces further cuts, grains exchange warns

Argentina’s 22/23 wheat planting area estimate could be cut a third time if drought persists in large parts of producing areas, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange (BdeC) said on Thursday, adding chances were slim for strong rainfall.

Argentina is a top global exporter of wheat and the No. 1 soyoil and meal exporter. Its role as a grains supplier has grown during hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, normally the largest shippers of wheat in the world.

However tough conditions for planting and high fertilizer prices are denting the South American country’s ability to ramp up wheat production.

Argentina’s planted wheat area is currently seen at 6.4 million hectares by the exchange, cut from its initial forecast of 6.6 million hectares about a month ago.

“If the drought scenario is not reversed in the short term, it could result in a new adjustment of our area projection,” the exchange said in its weekly grain report, adding that the time frame for sowing in country’s west and center-north agricultural areas is near its end.

Lack of rain hinders or prevents sowing of the cereal. Until Wednesday, Argentine producers had planted 47.4% of the estimated area, 10 percentage points behind the rate registered a year ago, the exchange said.

The exchange said that over the next seven days “most of the Argentine agricultural area … will register little or no rainfall” defined as less than 10 millimeters.

In its monthly weather report, BdeC said the 22/23 season, from next week through September, is heading towards a “severe, dry and cold winter”.

Regarding 21/22 soybeans, the exchange said farmers have already collected 99% of the planted area and final production of the crop would be of 43.3 million tonnes.

The 2021/22 corn harvest is 37% complete with production forecast steady at 49 million tonnes.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Gregorio)