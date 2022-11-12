Argentina’s wheat crop forecast slashed 11%

Argentina’s 2022/2023 wheat crop will yield 12.4 million tonnes, down 11% compared to the previous estimate of 14 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said Thursday, citing late frosts and prolonged drought for the latest cut.

Argentina key agricultural sector has been battered by adverse weather this year, which weighs heavily on both grains farmers’ bottom lines as well as the government’s need for the hard currency that export revenues contribute to state coffers.

“After we evaluated the damages caused by freezes in October/early November covering the southern part of the agricultural area, we’ve reduced our wheat production projection to 12.4 MTn,” the exchange’s weekly report said.

The downward revision to the South American country’s wheat harvest comes a day after the separate Rosario Grains Exchange estimated the season’s expected crop at just 11.8 million tonnes.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maximilian Health; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)