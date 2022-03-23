Argentina’s YPF aims to double oil output in five years, says CEO

Argentina’s state-run oil company YPF YPFD.BA plans to double its crude output over the next five years, the firm’s top executive said on Monday, amid an oil price rally and widespread uncertainty.

“Our goal is to be able to double our current production in five years,” said YPF Chief Executive Officer Sergio Affronti in a speech at an energy event in the capital Buenos Aires.

YPF currently pumps some 220,000 barrels per day (bpd), and Affronti said he is targeting 450,000 bpd by 2026.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Chris Reese)