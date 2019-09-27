Argentina’s YPF loads tanker to start exporting LNG in October

Argentina’s YPF is loading a tanker with LNG that will be exported at a floating liquefaction terminal with the capacity to process the equivalent of 2.5 million cu m/d, according to a company representative.

YPF, the biggest gas producer in the country, is looking for a buyer for the cargo in October, the representative said.

Exporting the LNG is a new business for the state-backed company as it seeks to offload a growing supply of natural gas from the Vaca Muerta shale play.

The terminal, which was installed early this year, has already made one shipment on the spot market as a test run.

The company’s plan is to broaden its outlets for gas to avoid a glut of supplies as production outpaces domestic demand. Vaca Muerta, one of the world’s biggest shale plays, has led a recovery in Argentina’s gas production to 144 million cu m/d in July from a 16-year low of 113.7 million cu m/d in 2014.

While that is in line with demand in the winter, which peaks at 140-160 million cu m/d, during the warmer months demand plunges to 100 million cu m/d, meaning producers have had to shut wells.

To mitigate this decline, YPF CEO Daniel Gonzalez said the floating LNG terminal is important, as it will provide a new sales outlet for a little less than 5% of national production.

“We are mitigating the lack of demand and the excess of supply outside the period of peak winter demand,” he said late Tuesday in a speech at the Argentina Oil and Gas Expo in Buenos Aires. This includes selling gas to Chile – now at about 4-5 million cu m/d – and building underground storage facilities that will stock away enough inventory to provide an outflow of 1-2 million cu m/d during winter.

But as production increases – the government forecasts it could double to 260 million cu m/d in 2023 compared with 2018 levels – there will be a need to export even more supplies.

“If we want a large development of Vaca Muerta for gas, we clearly need a liquefaction plant,” Gonzalez said of a proposed large-scale terminal.

He said a decision on proceeding with the four- to five-year, $5 billion project could be made in 12 to 18 months, depending on factors including the future of LNG prices.

“We have to make sure that the numbers are good,” he said, adding that Vaca Muerta production “costs are coming down and this shows that we can get to costs that would allow us to justify building a liquefaction plant.”

YPF has said it expects Vaca Muerta output to grow by as much as 7% through 2023, which could lead to a significant supply overhang. Based on these projections, S&P Global Platts Analytics estimates Argentina’s excess production could average as much 25 million cu m/d during the Southern Hemisphere summer months, which could support rising pipeline and LNG exports.

Source: Platts