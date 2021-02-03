Argentine Grain Exports Hit By Trucker Protests At Some Ports

Argentine grains exports were disrupted by roadblocks set up by truckers around ports in Buenos Aires province, the CIARA chamber of export companies said on Tuesday.

The pickets by drivers demanding lower taxes, tolls and fuel prices as well as set fee schedules to be paid by farmers for transportation, were set to reach the main agricultural export hub of Rosario at midnight, the truckers said.

About 80% of Argentina’s farm exports are shipped from Rosario terminals. The South American country is the world’s No. 3 corn exporter and top supplier of soymeal livestock feed.

Local government officials were expected to meet drivers’ representatives to try to negotiate an end to the protests.

“We are not part of the problem but we are suffering the consequences. We are having serious problems with export programs,” Gustavo Idigoras, head of the chamber told Reuters.

The protests are clustered around the ports of Bahia Blanca and Quequen, in the southern part of Buenos Aires province.

The independent truckers’ group known as Tuda said it would include Rosario ports in the protest at midnight.

“We are against the low rates we are being paid and the high logistical costs we face,” Tuda (Transportistas Unidos de Argentina) chief Santiago Carlucci told local media.

Argentina is in recession and the COVID-19 pandemic has heaped economic troubles on poor and middle-class families also hit by high inflation. Consumer prices rose by more than 36% last year and 4% in December alone.

Tuda held protests last month over the same complaints and several groups representing port and soy crushing plant workers held strikes in December, saying they were not being paid enough to keep up with inflation or to compensate them for the risk of working during the pandemic.

The striking port workers eventually reached contract agreements with export companies.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Alexander Smith)