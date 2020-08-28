Argentine grains port workers delay strike after government intervention

A labor union representing Argentine grains port workers said on Thursday that it suspended a scheduled strike over wages after the government called for talks between the workers and their companies.

The URGARA union, which represents inspectors who check the quality of grains before they are loaded onto ships, said the strike, previously set to begin on Friday, would hold off until an upcoming meeting scheduled by the government.

“In the framework of maintaining social peace, we abide by the conciliation (dictated by the government) and we await the meeting set by the Ministry of Labor for Wednesday, September 2,” URGARA said in a statement.

The union had called for a 36-hour strike, arguing that talks over wage adjustments in line with the country’s high inflation should have happened in June, when 12-month inflation was clocked at 42.8%, according to government statistics agency data.

Argentina is the world’s No. 1 exporter of soymeal livestock feed and the No. 3 supplier of corn and raw soybeans.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Leslie Adler)