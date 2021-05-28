Argentine growers sell 19.4 mln tonnes of 2020/21 soy, lagging 2019/20 tempo

Argentine growers have sold 19.4 million tonnes of soybeans from the current 2020/21 season, after clinching deals for 975,500 tonnes over the last week alone, the Agriculture Ministry said in a report.

The data in the report was updated through May 19.

With farmers hoarding soybeans as a hedge against an anemic local peso, this year’s sales rhythm is slower than last year’s when, by this point in May, farmers had sold 23.2 million tonnes of the oilseed.

Despite strong current agricultural commodity prices, many farmers are opting to save by piling up soybean stocks that can be sold for dollars rather than hold a weakening peso. The currency has weakened 10.94% so far this year to 94.49 per U.S. dollar.

Farmers in the South American grains powerhouse are currently harvesting 2020/21 soybeans and corn. The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange expects a soy crop of 43 million tonnes and 46 million tonnes of corn to be harvested this season.

Growers in Argentina have sold 28.2 million tonnes of 2020/21 corn, according to the ministry’s report, or 3.2 million tonnes more than what was sold by this point last year.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Agustin Geist, writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Sam Holmes)