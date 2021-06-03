Argentine growers sell 20 mln tonnes of soy in 2020/21 as harvesting ends

Argentine farmers have sold 20 million tonnes of soy from the 2020/21 season, after transactions for 606,000 tonnes were registered over the past week, the Agriculture Ministry said in a report on Tuesday, including data updated through May 26.

With growers finishing this season’s harvest, the rhythm of soybean sales in Argentina is behind that of the previous season, when sales of 23.8 million tonnes had been registered by this date, according to official information.

The soybean harvest is expected at 43.5 million tonnes, according to the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange, versus 49 million tonnes estimated by the exchange to have been brought in during the 2019/20 season.

Sales for 2021/22 soy are at 616,100 tonnes, almost double the amount registered on the same date last year, the ministry said in the report.

Argentina needs export dollars to boost its recession- and inflation-battered economy as the country gets hit by a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Regarding 2020/21 corn, which is also being harvested, the government said in the report that sales had been registered for a total 28.6 million tonnes, 3.2 million tonnes more than those registered by the same date last year.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Peter Cooney)