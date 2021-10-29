Argentine Wheat Crop Estimate Increased Thanks To Recent Rains

Argentina’s 2021/22 wheat crop is expected at 19.8 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in a report on Thursday, citing recent rains as its reason for increasing its previous 19.2 million tonnes estimate.

But possible dryness on the Pampas grains belt over the weeks ahead remains a concern, the exchange said.

“Although this wheat season has been marked by restrictive ground moisture situation, showers fell at key moments for the crop to maintain adequate conditions,” the exchange said.

“Adequate extension and distribution of the rains allowed crops to stay in favorable condition in regions that make up a large part of planted area. Under this scenario, the projection for the 2021/22 season amounts to 19.8 million tonnes, an increase of 600 million tonnes compared with our previous projection,” the exchange said in the report.

Argentina is a major wheat exporter, mostly to neighboring Brazil. The bulk of the harvest is expected in December-January, with 6.7% of planted area collected so far.

The average wheat yield has been 1.03 tonnes per hectare, the exchange said. And any harsh dry spells going forward could prompt a cut in the crop estimate, it said.

Lack of moisture could yet hit wheat yields south-western Argentina, said German Heinzenknecht, analyst at consultancy Applied Climatology, warning that the La Nina climate phenomenon is expected to reduce moisture in Argentina.

“Going forward the rains will continue to be poor, with sectoral recoveries in southern of Cordoba, northern La Pampa and northwest Buenos Aires provinces,” Heinzenknecht added.

“The rains will gain volume in late November in the eastern fringe of the country, including Entre Rios province,” he said. “But the La Nina phenomenon, although weak, will continue to pressure moisture down at least until the end of December.”

Planting of 2021/22 soy has begun, with 4.6% of the 16.5 million hectares in expected sowing area covered so far. It will be the lowest soy planting area for 15 years, the exchange said.

Regarding 2021/22 corn, 27.6% of the 7.1 million hectares of expected planting area has been sown so far, the exchange said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maximilian Heath and Hugh Bronstein Editing by Chris Reese and Grant McCool)