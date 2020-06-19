Argentine wheat planting area estimate trimmed due to dryness – exchange

Recent News

  

in Commodity News 19/06/2020

Wheat planting in Argentina this season is expected at 6.7 million hectares, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, citing dryness in northern and western regions as its reason for trimming its previous 6.8 million hectare estimate.

Planting of 2020/21 wheat started last month. More than 58% of expected planting area has been sown so far, the report said.

The Rosario grains exchange has warned that dryness might prompt it to cut its wheat sowing estimate as well. The Rosario exchange forecasts planting at 7 million hectares, setting the stage for a potential record 22 million tonne crop.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maximilian Heath and Hugh Bronstein Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

