Argentinian corn export taxes seen supporting Ukrainian exports

Argentina’s corn export tariffs announced Monday are likely to provide support for Ukrainian corn exports from October, according to sources.

Argentina’s president Mauricio Macri announced a raft of measures Monday to stabilize the nation’s budget and regain investor confidence, following a flight on the peso.

Corn, among other primary goods, will be taxed at 4 pesos per dollar in a bid to drive tax revenues higher.

While the initial effect is likely to be neutral in the first two to three weeks of implementation, Argentinian exporters are likely to feel price pressure from October as the country’s export program begins to mature, sources said.

Argentinian corn FOB October-loading was buyable at 50 cents/bu over the Chicago December contract ($163.25/mt) prior to the announcement.

After tax, the figure rises to $180/mt, putting it on a par with Panamax port FOB October-loading in Ukraine at 94 cents/bu ($181/mt).

By October, however, Ukrainian producers will be re-entering the market, offering fresh supply in the form of new crop corn.

At this stage in the cycle, prices typically suffer from harvest pressure, dragging prices $10-$20 lower.

Importantly, Ukraine is expected to produce its largest crop as per USDA forecasts of 31 million mt, which could see prices deflate further.

Due to dry and favorable conditions, the new crop is likely to be harvested earlier than usual. In some parts of Ukraine, the harvest is already taking place. This could result in harvest pressure arriving earlier than usual.

Indeed, the higher price paid for soybean could also result in a lower plantation of corn versus beans, sources said. This could tighten fundamentals further through way of reduced supply.

Nonetheless, demand remains lackluster at present, with little demand coming from key regions in the Middle East and North Africa where Ukrainian and Argentinian origins are sought.

Until demand begins to resurface it will remain difficult to see which direction the market will take.

