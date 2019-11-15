Argentinian soybean planting 19.7% complete on recent rains: BAGE

Argentinian soybean planting completed at 19.7% of the projected planted area of 17.6 million ha in 2019-20 crop year (November-October) as of Thursday, due to sufficient rainfall across the northwestern region, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange, or BAGE, said.

However, the current year’s planting pace is 1.9 percentage points lower year on year as Argentina experienced dry weather in late October, which delayed the sowing, the report said.

Concerns remain regarding the planting pace in Pampas region, Argentina’s top soybean producer.

According to BAGE, regions of Nucleo Norte and Sur, Centro-Norte de Santa Fe and Centro-Este de Entre Rios experienced sufficient rainfall in the past weeks, while Centro-Norte and Sur de Cordoba, Sudoeste de Buenos Aires and Sur de la Pampa have received little rain so far.

Dry weather also returned to the country’s southwestern farming areas of La Pampa and western and southern portions of Buenos Aires last week, accompanied by unseasonable warmth, the US Department of Agriculture weather report said Wednesday.

Soybean planting requires sufficient rain to retain soil moisture for crop development. Unfavorable weather, such as dry weather, might decrease the total soy production and export forecast for the South American nation.

According to the USDA, Argentina, world’s third largest soybean exporter, is projected to produce 53 million mt of beans, down 4% year on year, and to export 8.8. million mt, down 3% on the year.

Source: Platts