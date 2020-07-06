Argus acquires Agritel to expand in agricultural commodities

Commodity pricing agency Argus Media has acquired French consultancy Agritel to expand into agricultural markets, the companies said on Monday.

They did not disclose the terms of the deal, but said in a statement that Agritel’s staff and management will remain in place.

Agritel is headed by Michel Portier, who founded the firm in 2001 to offer information and risk management services for farmers and agri-business companies. It covers crops such as cereals and sugar, along with other agricultural markets, including livestock.

It has expanded outside France in recent years, notably in the Black Sea grain export zone through its Ukrainian office.

Argus, which competes with Platts as a leading global oil price agency, said the takeover of Agritel would complement its existing fertiliser and biofuel services.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Louise Heavens)