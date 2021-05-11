ARI Simulation – OCEANKING S.A Announce Cooperation Agreement

OCEANKING is proud to announce a new cooperation in the field of Maritime Training & Assessment with ARI Simulation, the global leader in the supply of sophisticated maritime simulation, virtual reality, and cloud-based training solutions.

Applied Research International (ARI) is a leader in the field of Digital technologies, including real time simulation, ranging from large, integrated, Simulation complexes, to Cloud based deployments, across a range of several industry segments including marine, offshore, oil and gas, transportation, energy, logistics, defense, general industry, and others.

ARI Digital’s unique platform provides customers with an effective digital environment to deliver learning assessment and simulation virtually. ARI Digital offers digital solutions that meet industry specific requirements related to compliance, surveillance including proctoring and presence monitoring, governance, auditing and other similar areas.

All ARI products are built to comply with the latest local and global statutory regulations and are all certified to the highest class ‘A’ standard by DNV.

ARI’s range of marine training simulators is available in a wide variety of configurations from desktop and cloud to full mission solutions, and includes:

• Bridge Simulator

• Engine, Propulsion and Electrical Simulator

• Liquid Cargo Handling Simulator

• GMDSS Simulator

• Navigation Simulator

• Integrated Bridge Simulator Solutions

These cost-effective training solutions are aimed at fulfilling the training requirements of ship owners, nautical academies, and maritime training centers.

Oceanking has installed many training simulators in Greece, in public and private training centers and academies, as well as in shipping companies and the Hellenic Navy, thus our accumulated experience in this field will reinforce even further the relations between ARI and the Greek maritime community.

Source: Oceanking