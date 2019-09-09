ARIES boosts its Greenship credentials: Becomes first Recognized Specialist to get ABS Class Approval in Middle East for IHM Surveys

ARIES oil field services, is now the Middle East’s 1st establishment to be approved and certified as Recognized Specialists for carrying out Inventory of Hazardous Materials Surveys by ABS (American Bureau of Shipping). IHM Surveys are carried out as per new Regulations aimed at reducing Environment Pollution and improving Health and Safety of people in the Marine & Offshore Industries (Specifically, MEPC Resolution 269 (68), EU Regulations and Hong Kong Convention requirements.)

Aries has been, time and again, investing heavily on developing its Greenships Solutions division, which actively assists Clients worldwide in complying with the latest rules and regulations concerning the Environment and Marine Pollution. ABS granted this prestigious certification to Aries after undertaking office audits and witnessing satisfactory demonstration surveys on-board ABS classed vessels. Aries has also been recently awarded the ‘Best Green Maritime Consultant’ at the International Green Shipping and Technology Summit held at Athens, Greece.

On this remarkable achievement, Aries Founder Chairman and CEO Mr. Sohan Roy said: “Aries has always believed in providing world class quality and reliable services to our clients across the globe. But in this era of concern for the Environment and researching methods to safeguard the future for our further generations, one must keep abreast of the latest rules and regulations. With this certification, we have not just inched one step closer to improving our range of services but have also underlined our commitment to the cause of Health and Safety onboard. All our 78 sub divisions offering services are working with a proven R&D model we launched based on efficiency management system. We are thankful to ABS for working very closely with us by providing all guidance on each stage of this IHM certification. We are now providing comprehensive Greenship Solutions to our esteemed clients with scopes ranging from Ballast Water and Scrubber Systems retrofit engineering and Supervision to Ship and Ship Facility recycling plans and Dual Fuel Conversion studies in addition to IHM Surveys.

Darren Leskoski, ABS Vice President Middle East & Africa, said: “Aries’ ability to carry out IHM certification will contribute to the drive to reduce pollution and advance the cause of maritime safety in the Middle East, which aligns with the ABS mission to promote the security of life and property and preserve the natural environment.”.



Aries Group of Companies is a 100% service-oriented business consortium that has become one of the trusted brands in the word maritime market in the Engineering & Inspection sector. From investing in Research and Development to delivering innovative technology solutions, Aries has not just created an impressive line-up of creative concepts and products but has touched lives of millions of people across the globe. With 50 companies, 1650 employees, 15 countries, Aries Group holds strong to its 1 philosophical mission: To achieve excellence in quality, reliability, safety, training and operational efficiency. As of today, Aries serves over 4750 clients in the maritime, Oil & gas, media and infrastructure industries, from 77 countries across the globe. Besides being largest Marine consultancy firm in Middle-East, Aries is also World’s largest ISO 9001:2015 Certified Ballast water engineering consultancy and UT firm for ship hull surveys.

Source: Aries Group of Companies