Aries Marine Co. WLL wins the Arabian Best of Best Awards 2022

Aries Marine Co. WLL was declared as “The Best Technology Company: Maritime sector” at the Arabian Best of Best Awards 2022. The gala ceremony was organized on 16th December 2022 at Address Boulevard Hotel, Downtown Dubai, UAE. Aries Marine Co WLL, Qatar was selected for the specific award from among 650 + nominations from companies based in 7 countries in the Middle East on basis of 35000 plus votes under special jury review. The award was received by Mr. Ajith PJ, Managing Director – Projects, Aries Group on behalf of Aries Marine Co. WLL, Qatar.

The Arabian BoB Awards aims to recognize and reward the best performers in the Arabian region for specialised categories. The awards strive to recognize excellence within each industry, representing those establishments that are the very best of the best in the Arabian region.

Sir Sohan Roy, Founder Chairman and CEO of Aries Group, expressed happiness on this occasion and stated, ” Being the Silver Jubilee year of our group establishment, this award has come as a delightful recognition of the services we have been offering in the middle east region. Aries Group has always been at the forefront of delivering innovative technology solutions to marine, offshore & Oil/Gas Industry. From investing in Research and Development, Aries has created an impressive line-up of creative concepts and products and touched millions of people’s lives globally. Our focus was always in offering our clients innovative Technological solutions like remote inspections using UAVs and rope access, Underwater drones, green technologies, Asset integrity and energy efficiency solutions. We have also recently introduced metaverse & HoloLens for more close interactions meeting our client requirements.”

In the last 12 years, Aries Marine Co. WLL has established a significant footprint through specialized engineering consultancy and Inspection services in the region of Qatar. The company is home to an energetic team of committed professionals and Engineers who are well-versed in cutting-edge technology in the maritime industry. Aries Marine Qatar provides a wide range of services to clients in the Oil & Gas, Offshore, Onshore, Marine, petrochemical, power construction, Engineering, pharmaceutical, hotel, and industrial sector. Their services include Design and Naval Architecture, Non-Destructive testing, TPI, QA-QC, advanced NDT, Predictive maintenance survey, Lifting gear inspections, Calibration, Welding and fabrication, Thickness gauging, Rope access, and project management support.

“Aries Qatar has been offering fast, reliable, and cost-effective services to our clients especially in the energy sector; our constant endeavour is to stay abreast of the evolving technology to offer customized solutions. Our experience in a wide range of engineering and inspection sectors around the globe, coupled with our constant efforts to keep pace with evolving technologies, enables us to give a highly specialized solution to our clients. Our objective is to offer clients fast, reliable, and cost-effective services. We are already number 1 company in 11 fields we serve in the Arabian region with the current pace in inspection and consultancy services,” said Mr. Ajith PJ, Managing Director – Projects, Aries group.

Aries has been a leader in providing quality and innovative services to the maritime industry for the past 25 years. Aries Inspection & Maintenance department is the leading & comprehensive service provider with advanced & compatible techniques to meet the requirements related to NDE Testing, Calibration, Metallurgical Services, Lifting Gear inspections, Coating Maintenance & Repair Services. At the same time, Aries Engineering caters to clients’ needs in the oil & gas sector, offering specialized services and advanced analysis techniques for offshore structures. They specialize in delivering design solutions from specific small tasks to complete engineering packages. Their expertise covers Structural Design and Analysis, Design Calculations, 3D Scanning, Concept Designs, Conversions, Engineering, Aerial and unmanned solutions, Marine warranty surveys and Project Management.

Aries Group is a multi-national consortium of 57 business branches in 19 countries. Aries adorns first place in the five categories in the global marine industry field and ranks first in the Gulf sector in 11 categories. The group also stands first among the business organizations with the highest market value in the marine industry.

For more details: www.ariesmar.com

Source: Aries Marine Co.