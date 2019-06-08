Aries Marine won the “Best Green Maritime consultant” Award: International GST Summit 2019

Aries Marine won the award for “Best Green Maritime consultant” at the International Green Shipping and Technology Summit held at Athens, Greece.

(GST2019, as the event is called), is organised to bring together firms and associations involved in integrating Green technology solutions in the shipping industry.

The award is a recognition of Aries Marine’s role as a leading service provider for retrofitting of Exhaust Gas cleaning and Ballast water treatment systems on ships in service.

With a track record of over 500 projects in Ballast water system retrofit studies and over 140 scrubber retrofits, Aries Marine is now one of the world’s leading engineering and project management service providers for these green retrofits. The company is now known as the one-stop shop for such Retrofit projects, providing services ranging from 3D scanning, modelling engineering, project management to retrofitting and commissioning assistance on site.

With 50 entities and presence in 15 countries globally, Aries Group have various advanced technologies introduced focusing on marked demand. Aries Marine has signed Frame agreements and fleet contracts with many of the world’s leading ship owners and managers.

“With IMO regulations in place, 2019 and 2020 will be defining years for the Ballast water treatment system(BWTS) retrofits with many major ship owners having multiple installation requirements every month! Above that, more and more ship owners and charterers are opting for Scrubber retrofits. Aries Greenship solutions is now fully geared to take on the challenging situation, with opening of new offices and increase in manpower. While most owners are opting for an Open loop configuration, we also have increasing demand for engineering for open loop but ‘hybrid ready’ installation studies. Contributing to Green Initiatives, We now also offer services towards Dual fuel conversions, Inventory of Hazardous Materials (IHM) Surveys, Ship Recycling solutions as well ”said Mr. Gireesh M Menon, Managing Director of Aries Marine.

Source: Aries Marine