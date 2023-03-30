Arklow Shipping Commits to Long Term Contract for Satcom Global AuraNow VSAT

Global satellite communications provider, Satcom Global has today announced that Arklow Shipping has signed a new fleetwide, long-term agreement for AuraNow VSAT, and committed its new build vessels to install the groundbreaking solution offering unlimited data with truly flexible bandwidth.

From their new state of the art headquarters in Arklow, the Irish ship owner and charterer has signed significant contract extensions and new agreements with their long-standing satellite communications provider, Satcom Global. The innovative maritime satellite communications solution AuraNow VSAT, offers industry leading flexibility with unlimited bandwidth changes, and no hidden fees or penalties. As an industry first, Arklow will only pay for the bandwidth required by each vessel in 24-hour increments for its fleet of R-Class and G-Class vessels.

Activated on a monthly Ku-Band base package with a CIR guaranteeing data speeds, Arklow has the power and flexibility to change the bandwidth on their vessels at any time in order to meet their communications requirements on board. Driven by business needs, Arklow can use the AuraNow customer portal to upgrade their Ku-Band package immediately and for as little as 24 hours, facilitating upload and download of documents and forms, video calls, crew training and remote audits at sea. AuraNow also enables customers to schedule bandwidth downgrades or even fully suspend their service without penalty, providing opportunities for cost savings should a vessel be on a lengthy port stay or in dry dock.

Declan Lott, IT Manager at Arklow Shipping, said:

“Our chartering, technical and crewing departments are very happy with the performance of AuraNow as we continue to accelerate our digital transformation. The flexibility of Satcom Global’s solution provides the opportunity to change our bandwidth on a daily basis to access more data, both for work tasks and for crew downtime on board the vessels. Crew can use as much data as they like on their own devices with the BYOD functionality, giving them freedom to browse the internet and keep in touch with loved ones at home, which is crucial for crew welfare.”

The global AuraNow Ku-Band service is delivered through the Intellian NX series of maritime antennae, with Arklow’s regionally trading vessels using 4G back-up communications. The larger globally trading vessels travelling longer and more remote routes, have installed the reliable and compact Intellian C700 delivering the global and high-speed Iridium Certus service. In addition to satellite communications solutions, Satcom Global has also upgraded Arklow’s CCTV safety and security systems, retrofitting equipment on all existing vessels and installing state of the art CCTV systems on new vessels, in addition to installing Intellian TVRO on the latest G-Class vessels.

Alex Stewart, COO at Satcom Global, added:

“We are delighted to continue to grow our relationship with our long-standing customer, Arklow, and it is great to see the business and crew benefits they are enjoying thanks to the flexibility of our innovative AuraNow solution. Arklow is known for its commitment to implementing the latest technological advancements to ensure the safe and efficient operation of their vessels and quality of service to their customers. AuraNow VSAT is the ideal solution for such a modern and forward-thinking shipping company, because it was developed with groundbreaking levels of service and contract flexibility at its core.”

AuraNow offers a communications management portal for 24/7/365 control over vessel connectivity, allowing fleet managers to control VSAT bandwidth as needs and requirements change. With bandwidth on demand, customers can instantly upgrade their bandwidth package at the touch of a button, or schedule future downgrades and suspensions of their service. The one-stop-shop also gives visibility of vessel connectivity status and performance, as well as weather and sea conditions, satellite beam overlay and vessel tracking.

Source: Satcom Global