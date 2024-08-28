Armada Technologies Announces Collaboration with Kaeser for Energy-Efficient Rotary Air Blowers

Armada Technologies (Armada) is excited to announce its affiliation with Kaeser Kompressoren (Kaeser), who will be the supplier of record for Armada’s Passive Air Lubrication System (PALS) supplementary rotary blowers.

Armada’s patented PALS uses the ship’s forward motion to passively create a precise air-water mixture for enhanced hull lubrication. Unlike traditional methods that rely on the continuous running of high-energy, high-pressure air compressors, PALS consumes significantly less power, required only for system control and monitoring. To maximize the versatility of the PALS system, Armada have elected to deploy Kaeser’s low-pressure, high-volume air blowers to support optimal ongoing drag reduction performance in higher sea states and at speeds far outside of the specified PALS design point, thereby offering a much flatter overall performance curve.

Kaeser is supplying Armada with their oil-free rotary air blowers, which provide exceptional energy-efficiency and dependable performance for Armada’s PALS technology. Whilst operating in suboptimal environmental and/or speed/loading conditions, PALS may have up to 2 blower units running at any one time to supplement the air delivered through the passive venturi ejectors. At maximum output, each blower runs at 10-11kW. When paired with an efficient aftercooler, the air blowers from Kaeser not only save energy but also cut down on overall costs.

These innovative rotary air blowers benefit system operators by providing considerable savings in operational costs, while also reducing installation, planning, commissioning, and certification expenses.

Alex Routledge, CEO of Armada Technologies, stated, ‘We’re thrilled to collaborate with Kaeser to bring energy-efficient solutions to our customers. Kaeser has been a strong advocate for PALS over the past couple of years and we are delighted to collaborate not only on our upcoming projects, but also as we scale and industrialize the Armada offering. Kaeser’s advanced rotary air blowers align perfectly with our commitment to sustainability and innovation’.

Oscar de Groen, Manager International Marine Sales from Kaeser added, ‘We are excited to support Armada Technologies with our latest air blower technology. This collaboration exemplifies our shared dedication to energy efficiency and high performance’.

Source: Armada Technologies