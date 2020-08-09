Armed security guards required in Bénin

As a result of the recent increase of pirate attacks in the Gulf of Guinea, governmental authorities of Bénin have taken pre-emptive measures to prevent such attacks in their territorial waters through a new decree, Concerning Means of Protection of Ships in the Territorial Waters of BÃ©nin.

Any ship bound for a port in Bénin with an armed protection team on board, is required to send through its ship agent, a request for permission to enter Benin’s territorial waters with its own armed onboard protection team.

The application for entry into Benin’s territorial waters is a form that must be completed online and sent to the Director of the port of call at least 72 hours before the vessel arrives. Further details and requirements are detailed in the Decree.

Your Managers recommend for Members to familiarize themselves with the Best Management Practices to Deter Piracy and Enhance Maritime Security off of the Coast of West Africa) including the Gulf of Guinea (BMP West Africa) and consider the American Club’s guidance documents, Use of Armed Guards and Your P&I Club and Piracy & Armed Robbery: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Regarding P&I Coverage and contact your Managers for assistance.

Your Managers thank ETIC SAS AFRICA P&I Services for providing the translated circular.

Source: The American Club