Armed security to be provided for vessels anchoring at Douala, Cameroon

Our correspondent BUDD Group reports that each vessel calling at anchorage at Base Buoy (B9) at Douala Port, Cameroon will now be provided with an armed security team for their protection. This team will remain onboard the vessel throughout her stay at anchorage and will leave after berthing.

This service will be free and will be conducted for an indefinite period.

We attach a copy of this briefing from the Port Authority of Douala, as well as an article from BUDD, providing a port profile on Douala, Cameroon, for further guidance.

We thank our correspondent BUDD for this update. ​

Source: The Standard Club