Armenia seriously determined to invest in Chabahar port

Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Armenia Narek Hovakimyan emphasized his country’s serious determination to invest in Iran’s southeastern strategic Chabahar port.

Hovakimyan, who has traveled to Tehran at the head of a trade-economic delegation of the private sector active in transportation, made the remarks in a meeting with Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization Head Ali-Akbar Safaei, the website of PMO published on Wednesday.

The Armenian official said that having high-level relations and free transportation is Yerevan’s special strategy for developing relations with neighboring countries.

Stating that the Republic of Armenia is determined and serious to develop economic relations and presence and investment in Chabahar port, he said Yerevan’s presence in Chabahar port will remove the Armenia from the impasse of not having access to open waters.

The deputy economy minister of the Republic of Armenia further pointed out that the development of trade relations between Yerevan and Tehran will cause the Islamic Republic of Iran to use Armenia’s transportation routes to export its own products.

The PMO head, for his part, said that the investment of the Armenian private sector in Chabahar port will further develop the economic relations between Tehran and Yerevan.

Safaei, who is also Iran’s deputy transport and urban development minister, added that the development of commercial and economic relations and interactions with neighboring countries, especially the Republic of Armenia, is considered one of the main strategies of the government of Mr. Pezeshkian and the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development.

He also announced the readiness of his organization for Armenia’s investment in the northern ports of Iran and said that through the ports in the north and south of Iran, Yerevan can export its domestic products and logistics, and it also has the possibility to use the port facilities for import.

Source: Tehran Times