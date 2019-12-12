Armour specialist, ASL GRP, expands with recruitment drive and new maritime facilities

Specialists in the manufacture of bespoke lightweight ballistic and blast protection, ASL GRP (Air Sea Land Group) unveils its extensive new factory in Rookely, Isle of Wight, alongside five new recruits and a new maritime division.

A dynamic armour company with over 30 years’ experience globally across marine, land and airborne vehicles, ASL GRP has an impressive history for delivering advanced protective solutions all around the world. Enhancing this capability and bespoke offering even further, the new production site is a third bigger than the previous site in Merstone, with plans for more developments in 2020. The larger premises supports the company’s ever-growing order book by facilitating new job opportunities, particularly in the commercial maritime sector.

Image

Jack Sandiford-Haigh – Marine Sales Director for ASL GRP – has spent this year developing the new division, maximising his own maritime knowledge and expertise, and increasing the company’s capabilities within the marine and commercial maritime industry. One of the original members of the ASL GRP team since its establishment in 2012, Jack works closely with the Managing Director and has been pivotal in the development and direction of the company, particularly its growth in the marine sector.

From high-speed Naval patrol vessels, to Special Forces RIBs, ASL GRP have designed, manufactured and installed armour systems onto bridge decks, clad crew areas and protection for consoles. These armour systems offer unrivalled protection against all ranges of weapons from handgun rounds to armour piercing incendiary ammunition (STANAG Level 3*).

ASL GRP has also made some key appointments over the last few months – including Dan Graves as Project Manager and Laura Jones as Soft Armour Technician. This is alongside three new factory staff being brought on board to help deliver ASL GRP’s projects.

Jonathon Diffey, Founder and Managing Director of ASL GRP, comments, “This is a really exciting time for ASL GRP. We have made significant progress within the marine industry and the past year has been a game changer for us. The new facility and recent recruitment drive gives us a more streamlined production process, ensuring we can meet and exceed the requirements and expectations of all our clients.”

ASL GRP offers a wide range of ballistic protection solutions for naval and marine vessels, covering superyachts, military vessels and crew boats, RIBs, tenders and patrol boats.

