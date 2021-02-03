Arrow Terminals Inc. Signs Subscription Agreement for Octopi by Navis

Octopi, part of Navis and Cargotec Corporation, the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global shipping industry, announced today Arrow Terminals Inc. has signed a subscription agreement with Octopi by Navis at their Port Manatee, FL terminal. This upgrade to Octopi is part of Arrow Terminals’ plans to operate on a more modern platform to better support customers and remain competitive in the industry.

Currently operating up to 300,000 tons annually, Arrow Terminals Inc. handles breakbulk cargo, mainly focused on aluminum, lumber, and wood pulp at its terminal in Port Manatee, FL. When Arrow Terminals was looking to upgrade its TOS to a more modern, flexible and secure platform, it chose Octopi’s cloud-based TOS to meet its needs. Arrow Terminals selected Octopi due to its easy implementation process with no upfront IT investment, as well as its ability to seamlessly accommodate its existing business processes with a more contemporary solution.

“Arrow Terminals is very appreciative of the support given by Navis and Octopi staff during our search for a new TOS. We believe Octopi has all the features we need and also know that Navis is continuously working on adding new features to Octopi with further potential benefits to Arrow Terminals,” said Chris Sheils, Director, Arrow Terminals Inc. “We hope and expect this to be the start of a long and successful relationship together and look forward to optimizing our operations with Octopi.”

“With an increased interest in cloud-based TOS from our customers, we are able to provide a solution for small to midsize terminals to upgrade their systems without the large upfront investment, giving them the tools to optimize operations and remain competitive with Octopi,” said Martin Bardi, Vice President of Global Sales, Octopi by Navis. “Our TOS will help Arrow Terminals’ stakeholders streamline processes and provide visibility into their cargo operations, and we look forward to seeing the positive business results they yield after Octopi is implemented.”

Source: Navis