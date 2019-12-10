Artemis Technologies And Tuco Marine Introduces New Foiling Workboat Range

Artemis Technologies has announced a joint venture with Denmark’s Tuco Marine Group to produce the world’s first zero emissions workboat.

Artemis Technologies, the world’s leading high-performance maritime design and applied technologies company, will collaborate with Tuco Marine Group to integrate its new electric eFoiler propulsion system into an 11m carbon fibre vessel.

This will serve as a demonstrator vessel as proof of concept for the innovative technology that will be marketed to the marine trade by Artemis Technologies and Tuco Marine Group, which supplies the ProZero high performance Workboat range.

The hydrofoils and propulsion system for the proof of concept vessel will be manufactured and assembled in Belfast Harbour, following a multi million pound investment in the project.

Artemis Technologies, Chief Executive, Iain Percy OBE, double Olympic Gold medallist and veteran of four America’s Cup challenges, said:

“This Joint Venture with Tuco Marine Group will introduce our unique foiling solutions to the workboat market which could now benefit from zero emissions and fuel savings of up to 90%.

“Last year when we announced our plans to create a new advanced manufacturing facility in Belfast we laid out our commitment to developing technology that will decarbonise maritime and plans for the development of an ‘autonomous sailing vessel’. This electric foiling technology is the next natural stage of this project and a step in the right direction to realising our vision.

“As the most advanced autonomously controlled electric foiling solution in the market, this is a truly transformative project and it is incredibly exciting to be part of one of the solutions to climate change.

“The technology is perfect for those requiring high speed vessels with minimal environmental impact. Initially targeted at the Aquaculture, Off Shore Energy, Water Taxi, Leisure and Defence sectors, the proof of concept for the technology will provide an immediate route to market.

“Integrating our new electric eFoiler propulsion system into a composite autonomously controlled hydrofoil presents a scalable solution that can be applied to much larger vessels such as high-speed passenger ferries.

Since its establishment in 1998, Tuco Marine Group has established itself as a key player in developing the industry towards more environmentally sustainable vessels.

Jonas Pederson, Managing Director at Tuco Marine, said,

“We aim to manufacture world class workboats and adding Artemis Technologies’ superior foiling and propulsion technology will further improve our product offering.

“Whilst Tuco Marine has the knowledge and technology to build carbon fibre vessels, getting these boats foiling is a significant stride in reducing emissions on the water.

“Our lightweight ProZero Workboats are built for speed and even with this new technology, this is not compromised.

“Reducing emissions is a huge focus for the maritime industry and we’re thrilled that this partnership with Artemis Technologies allows us to play a role in shaping what is undoubtedly the technology of the future.