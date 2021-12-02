Artemis Technologies To Double Workforce Following 50th Hire

Artemis Technologies expects to double its workforce to more than 100 employees in 2022, as its work to develop transformative new zero-emission marine vessels in Northern Ireland enters a new phase.

The news follows the hiring by the leading high-performance maritime design and applied technologies company of its 50th employee.

With the first Artemis eFoilerTM test vessel expected to take to the water in a matter of months, the ongoing recruitment drive forms part of Artemis Technologies’ mission to lead the decarbonisation of the maritime sector through the development of innovative and sustainable technologies and products.

Debbie Eve, Head of People at Artemis Technologies said:

“Establishing a presence in the Belfast region was an obvious choice for Artemis Technologies due to the existing skills base, along with its established expertise within the manufacturing, composites, maritime and aerospace sectors.

“In addition to our ultimate aim of maritime decarbonisation, we are building upon Belfast’s rich shipbuilding heritage, positively contributing towards the reinvigoration of this industry as we work with our partners to develop the zero-emission high speed vessels of the future.

“Artemis Technologies is currently recruiting for a number of key roles, and we are particularly interested in hearing from candidates in the fields of naval architecture, senior embedded software engineering, compliance engineering and mechanical engineering.

“If you are enthusiastic about the opportunity to implement and develop your skills as part of a forward-thinking organisation, dedicated to making a real and tangible difference in the global fight against climate change, this is your chance.”

Artemis Technologies’ 50th staff member, Ross Johnston, will join the technical team, as a Mechanical Engineer.

Established in 2017, Artemis Technologies is the lead partner of the Belfast Maritime Consortium, a 13-member syndicate which brings together a range of established and young firms, academia and public bodies to design and build zero-emission high-speed ferries in the city.

Harnessing knowledge that combines technology from the America’s Cup and motorsport, the vessels will be powered by the unique Artemis eFoilerTM electric propulsion system.

Source: Artemis Technologies