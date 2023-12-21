Artificial Intelligence and the Maritime Sector: The Future of Shipdex Protocol CSN ICT Conference in Athens Witnesses Key Insights from Shipdex Delegates

Shipdex, a leading player in maritime protocol standards, made a significant mark at the recent CSN ICT Conference held in Athens. The conference, themed “Exploring the Digital Frontier: Bridging Theory and Practicality in Maritime Technology”, brought together prominent industry experts (shipowners, shipyards, equipment suppliers, classification societies etc.) discussing into the operational aspects shaping the future of the shipping sector.

Shipdex was notably represented by Marco Vatteroni, Shipdex Secretary General and Technical Manager, who summarized the Shipdex protocol principles and participated on Artificial Intelligence panel and by Henrik Dan Kaspersen, MAN Energy Solutions’ Shipdex Competence Center Leader and Board Member of Shipdex, who showed how MAN Energy Solutions intensively produces data in Shipdex format for their customers.

The conference served as a platform for robust discussions on the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the maritime domain, with a specific focus on the evolution of Shipdex protocol. Shipdex, at the forefront of advancing maritime technology standards, provided key insights into the role of AI in shaping the future of the industry.

Key Highlights of Shipdex Participation.

Exploration of Digital Frontiers: Shipdex delegates actively engaged in discussions that aimed to bridge the gap between theoretical concepts and practical applications of emerging technologies in the maritime sector.

Role of Artificial Intelligence: Insights were shared on how AI is revolutionizing the maritime landscape, impacting shipowners, ship managers, service providers, and equipment manufacturers.

Operational Impacts: Discussions revolved around the operational aspects influencing the shipping sector and how technological advancements, including Shipdex protocols, are driving efficiency and innovation.

Marco Vatteroni, Shipdex Secretary General and Technical Manager, expressed, “It’s an exciting time for the maritime industry as we witness the convergence of cutting-edge technologies. Shipdex is committed to driving standards and protocols that will shape the future of maritime operations.”

Henrik Dan Kaspersen, MAN Energy Solutions’ Shipdex Competence Center Leader and Board Member of Shipdex, commented, “Our participation in the CSN ICT Conference underscores the importance of collaborative discussions. The maritime industry is at the cusp of transformative change, and forums like these provide valuable insights into the practical applications of emerging technologies.”

Source: Shipdex