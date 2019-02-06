AS2CON partners with Netherlands based Varuna Marine Services

As2con’s innovative composite patching and overlay technology – COMPA is proving useful for shipowners who have used this technology so far. As2con has partnered with Netherlands based Varuna Marine Services which will increase the market penetration for this innovative repair concept.

Varuna Marine Services provides an array of maritime services to its worldwide client base. Its General Manager, Sanjeev Wewerinke Singh, said COMPA repair has wide ranging advantages for economical and smart repair of ships in service. This technology has the potential to reduce down time for shipowners while maintaining a good safety standard. Varuna Marine is happy to partner with As2con which will enable us to offer COMPA repairs to our esteemed clients.

As2con’s Managing director said about the partnership that Varuna Marine Services is an agile and forward-thinking partner, having right experience to market COMPA repairs. COMPA is applicable for repairs of corroded and cracked areas and can be performed during vessel stay in a port or during a voyage which makes the technology very appealing for the busy ports of The Netherlands and Belgium.

Source: AS2CON