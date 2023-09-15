Ascenz Marorka obtains Type Approval certification from Bureau Veritas for its advanced ShaPoLi solution

Ascenz Marorka[1], a GTT Group company, announces that it has been granted a Type Approval certification for its ShaPoLi[2] solution by the classification society Bureau Veritas.

The solution helps ship-owners and operators comply with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) regulations aimed at curbing Green House Gas emissions and reducing ship carbon intensity by 40% by 2030.

This second certification[3] from a major classification society confirms that Ascenz Marorka’s ShaPoLi system complies with IMO resolution MEPC 335(76) and can be used on vessels subject to EEXI[4] overridable power limitation.

The solution monitors propeller shaft power and signals an alert in the wheelhouse if it exceeds the EEXI calculated maximum power. The system logs the periods where the limit was exceeded and enables crew to give comments.

The solution can also be connected to the Ascenz Marorka’s online platform, therefore providing real-time monitoring and optimization capabilities to users both onboard and ashore.

These different benefits make Ascenz Marorka’s ShaPoLi a unique solution on the market.

Anouar Kiassi, Managing Director of Ascenz Marorka, said: “We are very proud of this new recognition from a major classification which contributes to make our innovative ShaPoLi solution accessible to more vessels. Beyond regulatory compliance monitoring, we offer our customers a comprehensive suite of modules to help them reduce their emissions and optimize the performance of their vessels”.

Source: Ascenz Marorka