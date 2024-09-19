Ascenz Marorka to equip Gazocean’s entire LNG carrier fleet with its Smart Shipping solution

Ascenz Marorka, a GTT Group company, has announced that Gazocean, a French firm specializing in the technical management of LNG carriers, has chosen its Smart Shipping solution for its entire fleet of six vessels.

The contract includes access to Ascenz Marorka’s Smart Shipping platform for managing vessel performance and monitoring LNG cargoes, along with automatic data collection from onboard sensors across the fleet. This data will be used to produce performance and environmental reports for Gazocean, as well as its shipowner and charterer clients, with the goal of optimizing energy efficiency.

The advanced automation of these reports will significantly reduce the administrative burden on the crew, allowing them to focus on critical operational tasks. Additionally, shore-based teams will benefit from enhanced data quality and less time spent on manual checks and report formatting.

The contract also covers Weather Routing services and provides access to Ascenz Marorka’s Fleet Center, aimed at improving route safety and operational efficiency.

Anouar Kiassi, Managing Director of Ascenz Marorka, said: “We are honored to support Gazocean in their digitalization efforts and pursuit of operational excellence. We have always placed great emphasis on the human factor in digital initiatives, which makes this collaboration particularly meaningful. It aims to improve crew working conditions by alleviating their administrative tasks, allowing them to concentrate on essential operations.”

Régis Adnet, Chairman of Gazocean, added: “We are delighted to strengthen our cooperation with the GTT group and to embark on this important project with Ascenz Marorka. Digitalization and innovation are key levers in supporting our operational excellence and achieving both economic and environmental objectives. Through this initiative, we also aim to simplify the daily tasks of our crews and enhance our company’s attractiveness in an increasingly competitive sector.”

Source: GTT