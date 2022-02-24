Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / ASEAN urges maximum restraint, de-escalation of Russia-Ukraine tensions – draft statement

ASEAN urges maximum restraint, de-escalation of Russia-Ukraine tensions – draft statement

in World Economy News 25/02/2022

Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) expressed grave concern over Russia-Ukraine tensions and urged maximum restraint and dialogue, according to a draft statement being prepared by the 10-member regional bloc on Thursday.

“We call on all parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint, to pursue dialogue through all channels, including diplomatic means to contain the situation, to prevent it from further escalation and to see peaceful resolution in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter,” said the draft statement of ASEAN chair Cambodia, seen by Reuters.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Karen Lema; Writing by Martin Petty Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software