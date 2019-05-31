Asia-bound Mideast crude OSP to see sharp hikes on structure, strong traded premiums: traders

Official selling prices for Middle East sour crude oil headed to Asia are expected to see sharp hikes across all grades on a firmer Dubai crude structure and strong traded levels for July-loading cargoes, market participants said Friday.

One trader said Saudi Aramco’s Arab Light grade OSP for July is expected to be raised by around 40-50 cents/b. Other traders felt the increase will be higher, in the range of around $0.70-$1/b.

The backwardation in the M1-M3 cash Dubai spread has firmed sharply over the month, averaging $2.41/b for the month to date in May, up $1.06/b from the April average.

Saudi Aramco is understood to track the cash Dubai Month 1/Month 3 spread in setting the core direction of its five OSP crude grades destined for Asia every month.

Still, some traders felt that poor refining margins, another factor looked at by Aramco in setting its OSPs, will curb some of the expected increases from the Dubai structure change.

Cuts to refinery runs due to weak margins were heard planned by several end-users across Asia for July, leading to weaker end-user demand for spot cargoes this month and a surplus of unsold cargoes late in the trading cycle.

Aramco was expected to implement more modest hikes for its OSPs next month, especially after it made unexpectedly sharp increases to its OSPs this month for June-loading cargoes to Asia, particularly for the lighter grades.

ADNOC

For Abu Dhabi crude, sharp hikes in OSPs, particularly for the lighter grades, were also expected due to strong traded premiums for July-loading cargoes fetched by these grades earlier this month.

ADNOC typically takes into account spot trading activity during the most recent trading cycle to set its OSPs.

Among the more bullish expectations, Umm Lulu could see its OSP raise by about $1/b for May-loading cargoes. Murban and Das Blend crude are expected to see their May OSPs increase by 80-90 cents/b, while Upper Zakum crude will likely see its May OSP gain by about 80 cents/b.

Most traders felt that ADNOC OSPs for May cargoes will be a wild card next month, due to the wide range of traded levels fetched by the grades in the spot market this month.

Light, sour Murban crude started out the month trading at premiums of close to $1/b to its OSP, FOB. Traded premiums towards the end of the month, however, were heard to have plunged to small discounts to its OSP, FOB as end-user demand evaporated, though subsequently the weak differentials lured some buyers back to the market.

Upper Zakum crude also kicked off on a strong note, with traded premiums heard touching a high of around 80 cents/b to its OSP, FOB, before dipping later to around 50 cents/b to its OSP, FOB, towards the end of the month.

