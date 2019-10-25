Asia clean, dirty tanker rates fall as charterers take non-sanctioned Cosco fleet

The Asian dirty and clean tanker rates witnessed a massive decline Thursday after hitting a decade high earlier this month, as charterers held back their cargoes and some of the ships earlier thought to be under sanctions entered the market, shipping sources said.

Medium-term fundamentals, however, remained strong, they added.

In the VLCC segment, after nearly a month, charterers outside China are willing to use ships belonging to Cosco Shipping that are not hit by sanctions. This is significant because according to industry estimates, at least 20 Chinese VLCCs are not controlled by Cosco’s Dalian subsidiary on which the US sanctions are imposed and therefore can be used for moving cargoes.

At least one VLCC, the DS Venture, which is controlled by Cosco China Shipping, is being chartered by a non-Chinese company, said sources familiar with the development. Cosco was not available for comment.

Cosco Shipping company’s two LR1s which do not fall under sanctions are also available for chartering, sources said.

The market was not short of VLCCs but in the past weeks owners were not willing to release information on their position list, something which they are doing now, said a source with one of the owners.

China’s Cosco Shipping controls close to 5% of the global VLCC fleet but with not more than half of them under sanctions, it means that supply was more than was earlier estimated.

This is dragging down rates from their decade-high levels reached earlier this month.

The VLCC rate for the benchmark Persian Gulf-China route was assessed at w101 Thursday, less than half of the w330 peak reached on October 14, S&P Global Platts data showed.

Market participants said that freight rates on this route may slip below the key psychological mark of w100 anytime now.

Market participants estimate that more than 40 VLCCs are available for loading in the Middle East before November 10, including those which lack full regulatory approvals due to age and maintenance reasons such as those that have just installed scrubbers.

SUPPLY INCREASING

The supply is increasing as tonnage returns from dry docking.

A VLCC broker said more than 80 such ships are available for loading in the second decade of November while demand is likely to be just above half this number.

There is still a large number of VLCCs that are out of the market to get scrubbers installed, and sanctions on a large part of Cosco Shipping’s fleet is still in place, said Ralph Leszczynski, research director of Genoa-based shipping consultancy, Banchero Costa.

Eventually, almost all of the global VLCC fleet will end up having scrubbers, Leszczynski said.

The rise in oil exports from Brazil and the US resulted in dirty tankers travelling longer distances, keeping them employed for a longer time, reducing supply and supporting the rates, Leszczynski said at a Lloyds’ List seminar in Singapore last week.

US oil exports jumped to 3.7 million b/d, which is the highest level since June, sources said.

The slump in Venezuela’s oil exports has been substituted by shipments from Brazil, said Leszczynski.

“The sentiment of owners continues to remain strong,” said Masood Baig, director of Singapore-based shipping brokerage Straitship Brokers.

Owners and charterers are testing each other, Jo Ringheim, an Oslo-based shipping and oil analyst with Arctic Securities said in a report.

Rates appear to have found a floor just above w100 with daily earnings of around $80,000-$90,000 on the Persian Gulf-North Asia voyages, Ringheim said.

At one point earlier this month, these earnings had jumped above $200,000 and had touched the $300,000/day mark. More cargoes are entering the market, which should support rates, he said.

CLEAN TANKERS

The Long Range II rates have also declined significantly, falling at least w75 points Thursday, due to a lack of demand amid significantly high premiums over LR1s.

Shell fixed a Trafigura relet at w185 on the benchmark Persian Gulf-Japan route for loading around November 11. The fixture helped to correct an anomaly seen for most of this month — LR2s commanding hefty premiums over LR1s on this route.

LR2s typically enjoy a discount over the LR1s. But in October, LR2s were fetching a premium as high as w75 points above LR1s.

By giving out their ship at w185, Trafigura has created a situation where trading companies like them can get relatively cheaper LR2s, said a source with a clean tanker owner.

Following the Shell deal, more naphtha cargoes are expected to come out to capitalize on the downward correction in LR2 rates, added a broker in Singapore.

Source: Platts