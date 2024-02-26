Asia Distillates-Cash premiums weaken, regrade holds in discount

Asia’s spot middle distillates complex remained under pressure on Monday, while the regrade spread held in discounted territory.

Market backwardation for gasoil continued to narrow, while the cash premium fell to nearly a two-month low of 54 cents a barrel.

Refining margins for gasoil held above $23 a barrel on Monday, though cracks have largely retreated from a rally that fizzled out since mid-February.

Meanwhile, the jet fuel/kerosene market also retained a downtrend on expectations of easing seasonal demand in North Asia as winter heating demand tapers off.

The jet fuel/kerosene cash premium dipped to more than a three-month low of 33 cents a barrel, while regrade spread closed at a discount of $2.50 a barrel on Monday.

In tenders, India’s MRPL offered more jet fuel and diesel for March loading. The tenders close on Monday with same-day validity.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

– No deals for both fuels.

OTHER NEWS

– Goldman Sachs raised its summer 2024 Brent peak forecast by $2 a barrel to $87 as disruptions in the Red Sea contribute to modestly larger-than-expected draws in OECD commercial stocks, the bank said in a note dated Sunday.

– The U.S. has imposed sanctions on Russia’s leading tanker group Sovcomflot as Washington seeks to reduce Russia’s revenues from oil sales it can use to support the invasion of Ukraine, the Treasury Department said.

– A slump in U.S. refining activity and disruptions to global trade have tightened diesel exports to Europe in recent weeks, dampening historically high volumes this month.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)