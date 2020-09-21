Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash differentials inch up, front-month spread narrows

Asia’s cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil ticked higher on Monday as the front-month spread for the industrial fuel narrowed its contango, but traders said the regional market would continue to grapple with supplies for the remainder of this year.

Cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at 65 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with 70 cents on Friday.

The October/November time spread for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content traded at a discount of 45 cents a barrel, against Friday’s 51 cents, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Steady exports from China and India are expected to keep the Asian market well-supplied in the near term, while demand remains under pressure from extended lockdown measures in several markets, trade sources said.

“Even though the demand outlook in the East looks much brighter now, the market cannot absorb the oversupply,” consultancy Energy Aspects said in a monthly note.

“In the East, despite strong demand in China, oversupply is a massive problem due to mushrooming refining capacity and the comatose jet market.”

Regional refiners have been blending jet fuel into the diesel pool due to a persistent weakness in refining margins for the aviation fuel.

Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil slipped to $2.77 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down 17 cents from Friday.

Meanwhile, jet fuel cracks were at a discount of 88 cents per barrel to Dubai crude, compared with minus 61 cents a barrel on Friday.

TENDERS

– Sri Lanka’s Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) is seeking a cargo of 280,000 barrels of 500 ppm gasoil for discharge at Dolphin Tanker Berth and SPM Muthurajawela, Colombo over Oct. 26-27 on a DAP basis.

– The tender closes on Sept. 29 and will remain valid for three days.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

– No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades

OTHER NEWS

– Global oil refiners reeling from months of lacklustre demand and an abundance of inventories are cutting fuel production into the autumn because the recovery in demand from the impact of coronavirus has stalled, according to executives, refinery workers and industry analysts.