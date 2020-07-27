Recent News

  

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums fall amid concerns over excess supplies

Asia’s cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil dropped on Monday, hurt by muted buying interest for physical cargoes, while traders were concerned higher exports from India and China in the coming weeks could dampen the regional market with additional supplies.

Cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil fell to 32 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, the lowest level in more than six weeks. They were at a premium of 46 cents a barrel on Thursday.

“China’s gasoline and gasoil exports have rebounded this month, compared to the lows seen in May/June, as strong surplus and narrower domestic margins prompted refiners to sell more cargoes to the regional market,” said Serena Huang, Asia lead analyst at oil analytics firm Vortexa.

Meanwhile, India’s gasoil exports are projected to close at around 2.1 million tonnes this month, compared with 1.81 million tonnes in June, according to Refinitiv oil research assessments.

The higher export volumes hitting the region would likely create a supply overhang as arbitrage shipments to the West are currently not workable, while a resurgence in coronavirus infections in many places have curbed the pace of demand recovery, market watchers said.

The front-month time spread for 10 ppm gasoil in Singapore narrowed its backwardated structure to trade at a premium of 1 cent a barrel on Monday, compared with 13 cents per barrel a week earlier.

In backwardation, the prompt-month contract is more expensive than subsequent months, which makes it uneconomical to store the product and leads to a drawdown in inventories.

But a narrowing backwardation indicates the market may flip back into contango – the opposite of backwardation — that tends to encourage holders of physical barrels to store the product for selling later to secure higher prices.

Refining margins, also known as cracks, for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content slipped 3 cents to $6.75 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Monday, despite weaker raw material crude prices.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Aditya Soni)

