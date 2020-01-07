Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums hover near 1-mth low, cracks plunge

Asia’s cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil remained unchanged on Tuesday, lingering at more than a month low, as a global sulphur cap on marine fuels is yet to lead to the expected strong pick up in demand, traders said.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has banned ships from using fuels with a sulphur content above 0.5%, effective Jan. 1, and a section of ship-owners will have to opt for marine gasoil (MGO) to adhere with the new rules.

Cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at 37 cents per barrel over Singapore quotes on Tuesday, a level not seen since Dec. 3.

Increasing number of ships are expected to switch to MGO over the next few months, as existing inventories of very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO), which has emerged as the primary fuel of choice among shippers so far, gets depleted, traders said.

The January/February spread for 10 ppm gasoil in Singapore widened by 1 cent to trade at a premium of 36 cents per barrel on Tuesday, indicating the market would likely strengthen in the coming weeks.

Refining margins or cracks for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content fell to $14.19 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade, a level not seen since Dec. 12. Margins were at $14.88 per barrel on Monday.

Meanwhile, jet fuel cracks, which also determine the profitability of closely-related kerosene, slumped to $13.24 per barrel over Dubai crude on Tuesday, their weakest since end-May last year. They were at $14.01 on Monday.

The jet fuel market has taken a beating in recent months due to weakness in the aviation sector, while a milder winter so far this year in Japan has kept a lid on peak kerosene demand for heating.

Cash premiums for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 9 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with a 2 cent premium a day earlier.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

– Three gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals.

OTHER NEWS

– Oil prices on Tuesday surrendered some gains made over the previous two days as investors reconsidered the likelihood of Middle East supply disruptions in the wake of the United States killing a top Iranian military commander.

– OPEC oil output fell in December as Nigeria and Iraq adhered more closely to pledged reductions and top exporter Saudi Arabia made further cuts ahead of a new production-limiting accord, a Reuters survey found.

ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 79.42 -2.02 -2.48 81.44 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.08 0.10 -4.59 -2.18 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 80.07 -2.02 -2.46 82.09 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.43 0.10 -6.54 -1.53 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 81.36 -2.04 -2.45 83.40 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.13 0.09 -40.91 -0.22 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 81.87 -2.12 -2.52 83.99 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.37 0.00 0.00 0.37 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 80.60 -2.11 -2.55 82.71 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.09 0.07 350.00 0.02 JET-SIN-DIF

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing Vinay Dwivedi)