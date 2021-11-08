Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums, refining margins inch higher

Asia’s cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil rose on Monday, riding on active buying interests for physical cargoes, while refining profit margins for the industrial fuel edged higher on tight supplies.

Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at a premium of 79 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with 78 cents per barrel on Friday.

A gradual uptick in regional demand on the back of easing COVID-19 restrictions and lower exports from key markets including China and India are supporting the gasoil market fundamentals, trade sources said.

India’s October-loading diesel exports dropped to 2.07 million tonnes, compared with 2.79 million tonnes in September, while China’s exports slumped to a six-year low of 515,000 tonnes, according to Refinitiv oil research assessments.

Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil inched up 6 cents to $14.44 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Monday, while the Nov/Dec time spread for the fuel grade traded at 99 cents per barrel.

JET FUEL DEMAND READY FOR TAKEOFF

– Having lagged a recovery in demand to pre-pandemic levels enjoyed by other fuels, jet fuel appears set finally to take off as more governments make air travel easier. – Global jet fuel demand is languishing 15-20% below 2019 levels, according to analysts, but confidence generated by rising vaccination levels has led to increased passenger flight bookings in recent weeks.

BULLISH SIGNAL

– Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has raised the price differential of its flagship crude to Asia by more than double in December versus November, exceeding market expectations and sending a bullish signal to the global oil market, traders said.

– The sharper-than-expected price hike comes after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, agreed last week to maintain a production hike of 400,000 barrels per day for December despite consumers’ calls for higher output.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

– One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Aditya Soni)