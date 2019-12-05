Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums rise to one month-high as deadline for IMO 2020 nears

Asia’s cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil jumped on Thursday, to their highest in a month, as buying interests start gathering steam ahead of a switch to cleaner marine fuels from January.

Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content rose to 84 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, the highest since Nov. 5. They were at a premium of 43 cents per barrel a day earlier.

New regulations from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) require shippers to reduce the sulphur content in fuels used in their vessels starting January, and one way to do so is to switch to marine gasoil (MGO).

Refining margins or cracks for 10 ppm gasoil were at $14.39 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Wednesday, compared with $14.97 a barrel on Wednesday.

Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore have dropped about 20% over the last couple of months, hurt by muted domestic demand in China and India.

But the margins are expected to get a major boost, especially during the first quarter of next year, as ship-owners increasingly shift to marine gasoil, traders and analysts said.

Meanwhile, jet fuel cracks dropped to $14.22 per barrel over Dubai crude on Thursday, down from $14.77 a barrel on Wednesday.

Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 36 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, as against a 31-cent discount in the previous session.

SINGAPORE INVENTORIES

– Singapore onshore middle distillate stocks fell 0.7% to a three-week low of 10.9 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 4, Enterprise Singapore data showed.

– Weekly middle distillate inventories have averaged 11.1 million barrels so far this year, having averaged 9.6 million barrels a week in 2018, Reuters calculations showed.

– Overall, onshore middle distillate inventories were 2.1% higher year-on-year.

– Light distillate stocks rose 22,000 barrels to a four-week high of 11.3 million barrels in the week ended on Wednesday, while fuel oil stocks rose 336,000 barrels to a more than five-month high of 22.1 million barrels, Enterprise Singapore data showed.

EIA INVENTORIES

– U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week, while gasoline and distillate inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

– Crude inventories fell by 4.9 million barrels in the week to Nov. 29, compared with analysts’ expectations for a decrease of 1.7 million barrels.

– Refinery crude runs rose by 464,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed, while refinery utilization rates rose by 2.6 percentage points.

– Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 3.1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.1 million-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

– One 10ppm gasoil trade, no jet fuel deals.

– BP sold 150,000 barrels of 10 ppm gasoil to Unipec for Dec. 20-24 loading at a premium of $1.20 a barrel to Singapore quotes.

OTHER NEWS

– Saudi Aramco is looking to buy insurance against war and terror attacks after a damaging drone and missile attack on some of its oil facilities in September, two sources told Reuters.

– OPEC is gearing up to deepen oil supply cuts later this week but still needs to strike an agreement with allies such as Russia on details of a deal to support prices and prevent a glut next year.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meets on Thursday in Vienna followed by a meeting with Russia and others, a grouping known as OPEC+, on Friday.

ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 72.96 1.20 1.67 71.76 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.98 0.08 -2.61 -3.06 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 73.71 1.21 1.67 72.50 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.23 0.08 -3.46 -2.31 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 75.63 1.10 1.48 74.53 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.31 -0.02 6.90 -0.29 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 76.78 1.53 2.03 75.25 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.84 0.41 95.35 0.43 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 74.91 1.03 1.39 73.88 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.36 -0.05 16.13 -0.31 JET-SIN-DIF

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)