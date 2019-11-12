Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks weaken further, slip to 5-mth low

Asian refining profit margins for 10 ppm gasoil weakened further on Tuesday, slipping to their lowest level in five months, weighed down by abundant supplies and weaker demand in the physical market.

Refining margins or cracks for 10 ppm gasoil fell to $14.71 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade, hitting their lowest levels since June 11. They were at $15.23 per barrel a day earlier.

The gasoil cracks in Asia have come under pressure as some regional refineries, undergoing planned maintenance, are returning to production, while India is exporting more on the back of weaker demand in its domestic market.

“There is a lot of marine gasoil (MGO) ex-Indian refineries in the market now … In the short term, I think they will continue to export more gasoil as the domestic market cannot absorb the volumes,” a Singapore-based middle distillate trader said.

“There’s too much of Indian gasoil looking for homes at the moment … The Indian barrels would further worsen the existing supply overhang in the overall Asian gasoil market,” she added.

Indian state-run refiners including Indian Oil Corp, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd have all ramped up their gasoil exports in recent weeks.

Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF fell for a sixth straight session on Tuesday to a six-week low of 39 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a 50 cent premium on Monday.

Meanwhile, cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened their discounts to 56 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with a discount of 52 cents per barrel on Monday.

Refining profit margins for jet fuel dropped to $15.05 per barrel over Dubai crude on Tuesday, their lowest in over four months. The cracks were at $15.62 per barrel on Monday.

MALAYSIA KEEN TO DEVELOP AS BUNKERING HUB

– Belgian tanker operator Euronav signed a service agreement on Tuesday making Malaysia’s Linggi Port its supply base, providing low-sulphur marine fuels and other services for ships plying East-of-Suez routes, the port operator said.

– The agreement also marks a milestone for Malaysia’s ambitions to develop its maritime and bunkering industries, the statement said, in an effort to rival the world’s largest hub in neighbouring Singapore.

– “This (deal) is in line with our vision to fully utilise our advantages to develop our bunkering industry,” said Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook at the event.

– Malaysia’s deal with Euronav might mark the beginning of a new trend if the right infrastructure and policies were introduced, several trade sources said.

TENDERS

– India’s Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has offered 65,000 tonnes of high speed diesel (HSD) – gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content – for Dec. 1-3 loading from the port of New Mangalore.

– The tender closes on Nov. 15 and has a same-day validity.

– MRPL was also looking to sell 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for Dec. 7-9 loading, in a tender closing on Nov. 14. The tender has a same-day validity.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

– One gasoil trade, no jet fuel deals.

– Unipec sold 158,000 barrels of 10ppm gasoil to Winson Oil for Nov. 27-Dec. 1 loading at a premium of 40 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes.

OTHER NEWS

– OPEC and allied oil producers will probably extend a deal to limit crude supply but are unlikely to deepen their cuts, Oman’s energy minister said on Monday, as the United Arab Emirates said it was not worried about long-term growth in oil demand.

– Saudi Arabia raised its oil output in October to 10.3 million barrels per day but kept its supply to the oil markets below its OPEC output target, a Saudi industry source familiar with the kingdom’s oil operations told Reuters.

– Oil prices rose on Tuesday, reversing early losses on hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump may signal progress on trade talks with China in a speech later in the day.

– A new oilfield discovered in southwestern Iran is the second largest found in the country, Iran’s oil minister, Bijan Zanganeh, said on Monday, according to SHANA, the ministry’s news site.

