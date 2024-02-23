Asia Distillates-Gasoil margin rises on U.S., Europe stock draws

Asia’s 10-ppm sulphur gasoil refining profit margins gained steam on Friday, due to large stock draws at the U.S. and European trading hubs.

The front-month crack traded above $23 a barrel at the Asia close, while cash premium was little changed at about 89 cents per barrel.

Global middle distillate stocks have stayed below the 2015-19 range for this time of year, led by big draws in the United States, due to lower refinery runs, analysts at energy consultancy FGE wrote in a note.

INVENTORIES

U.S. distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, were down by 4 million barrels in the week to Feb. 16 to 121.7 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.7 million-barrel drop, government data showed.

Gasoil stocks at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) commercial hub declined 1% to 1.26 million tons due to stronger demand up the Rhine river and slower imports, Insights Global data showed.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS O/AS

One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades.

NEWS

– Oil prices were on track on Friday to snap a two-week winning streak after the U.S. central bank indicated interest rate cuts could be delayed by at least two more months, but indications of healthy fuel demand and supply concerns could revive prices in coming days.

– Iraq on Friday reopened the North Refinery in the Baiji complex, which came to symbolise the country’s turbulence, after being closed for a decade, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said in a statement.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mohi Narayan; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)