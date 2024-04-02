Asia Distillates-Gasoil paper turns contango, cash discount hits 4-month low

Asia’s middle distillates markets recorded a second session of uptick in open market activity on Tuesday, with gasoil swap prices turning into a contango for the first time since June last year amid an uptick in trading liquidity.

Swing suppliers in the Middle East were mostly offering both April loading parcels, adding on to the current supply glut and weighing on prompt prices.

Declines were slowed down slightly from more attacks on Russian refineries in the late afternoon trading session, though immediate impact remains to be seen on the fuel export front.

Spot cash differentials slipped to the lowest in four months, weighed down by the contango price structure in the paper market. A buy-sell gap limited overall deals and discussions.

Discussions for April spot jet fuel cargoes remained in discounts, both on a tender and open market front, tracking the contango paper price structure for April-May and May-June.

Regrade widened to almost $1.80 a barrel, reflecting the switch in gasoil price structure to a contango market.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

– One 500ppm sulphur gasoil deal, no jet fuel deal.

INVENTORIES

– U.S. crude oil and product inventories were seen falling last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

NEWS

– Ukraine struck one of Russia’s biggest refineries on Tuesday with a drone 1,300 km (800 miles) from the front lines in Ukraine and said it had inflicted significant damage on a military target.

– The Chatterjee Group (TCG) is in talks with local and global companies to partner with its majority-owned petrochemical firm Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd (HPL) to build a more than $10 billion project in southern India, HPL’s chief executive said.

– Oil prices rose on Tuesday, underpinned by signs that demand may improve in China and the U.S., the world’s biggest oil consuming nations, and growing concerns of a widening conflict in the Middle East that could affect supply from region.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Trixie Yap; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)