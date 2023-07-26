Asia Distillates-Gasoil premiums at fresh high from Feb; GS Caltex offers Aug gasoil

Asia’s spot premiums for 10ppm sulphur gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF hit a fresh high of $1.52 a barrel since February, after gaining for the fifth consecutive session, as one buyer continued to seek Augustparcels against a backdrop of limited cheap offers in the market.

Premiums remained driven by the strong performance in the West, with some participants also bullish about Asian supplies tightening after August.

More spot lots, however, remained available for August loading from South Korea’s GS Caltex GSCAL.UL, in line with some expectations, as a government decision on fuel tax subsidies in the local market was yet to make headway, two market players said.

The ascent of Asia’s 10-ppm sulphur gasoil margins GO10SGCKMc1 came to a halt, falling by around 1% during the day to around $23.50 a barrel, against a backdrop of firmer oil futures and overall cautious market expectations on gasoil futures hitting a short-term high.

Regrade JETREG10SGMc1 stayed near $2.20 a barrel, given the weaker fundamentals for jet fuel, poorer jet fuel cracks JETSGCKMc1 in Asia and overall lack of export outlets for Asian sellers of August-loading parcels.

The arbitrage to northwest Europe or the U.S. was only marginally economical for sellers, but the likelihood of them taking the risk to sell there is low, one regional trading analyst said.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS O/AS

– No gasoil or jet fuel deals.

INVENTORIES

– Analysts from a Reuters poll estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI were down by about 2 million barrels last week, while distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, decreased by about 100,000 barrels.

NEWS

– A gasoline-producing fluid catalytic cracker (FCC) at Exxon Mobil Corp’s XOM.N 522,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Louisiana refinery is likely to be shut for up to four weeks for repairs, people familiar with the operations said on Monday.

– Indonesian state-owned energy company Pertamina has launched sales of gasoline containing 5% bioethanol made from sugar molasses in two cities as the country aims to expand the availability of renewable fuels.

– Oil prices edged higher for a third straight session on Tuesday as signs of tighter supplies and pledges by Chinese authorities to shore up the world’s second-biggest economy lifted sentiment.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Trixie Yap; Editing by Sohini Goswami)