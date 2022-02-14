Asia Distillates-Gasoil refining profits soar, cash premiums rise over $2/bbl

Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil rose to a week-high on Monday, buoyed by firmer demand, while regional supplies remain limited.

Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil climbed to $18.69 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, up from $17.80 per barrel on Friday. The gasoil cracks have gained nearly 5% in February, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF climbed to $2.21 a barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, compared with a $2 premium at the end of last week.

The Feb/March time spread for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore traded at $2.45 per barrel, while the prompt-month spread for jet fuel was at $1.84 a barrel on Monday, Refinitiv data showed.

Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF rose to $1.77 per barrel to Singapore quotes,

up from $1.51 a barrel on Friday.

BLUE HYDROGEN

– India’s Reliance Industries Ltd plans to produce blue hydrogen at a “competitive cost” of about $1.2-$1.5 per kg as it repurposes its $4-billion gasification assets, the conglomerate said in a presentation.

– Reliance earlier had unveiled plans to reduce its dependence on its mainstay oil-to-chemicals business and invested in clean energy projects to burnish its green credentials.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

– Four gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Koustav Samanta;Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)