Asia Distillates Jet fuel cash premiums remain near a multi-year peak as the economy goes back to a high-value year

Asia’s cash premiums for jet fuel slid on Tuesday, but remained within close sight of a multi-year high that they received in the previous session as domestic flights support regional aviation demand.

Cash differentials for jet fuel were at a premium of 75 cents per barrel than Singapore quotes, with 84 cents per barrel in a day earlier, which was the highest since May 2018.

During Asian trading hours, the Raffining margins or cracks for jet fuel increased to $10.71 per barrel over Dubai crude, up from $11.10 per barrel on Monday.

According to aviation data firm OAG, the global airlines’ capacity predicted rose 0.9% to 82 million seats in the week to Monday, bringing to 82 million seats.

“The increase of 703,000 seats comes from Australia, China, Japan, and Spain and takes place in mostly domestic markets,” OAG said in a statement.

China’s flight capacity rose 0.8% this week while Japan’s seat capacity rose 3.9%, according to OAG data.

New Zealand, in turn, delayed the planned reopening of its international border due to Omicron infections growing rapidly across Europe, the United States, and Asia.

– Many nations are on high alert days before Christmas and New Year celebrations, as the latest health crisis also takes a major factor on financial markets who fear the effects on the global economic recovery.

Asia’s gasoil refining profit is on track to hover around 30% this year and expected to rise further in 2022, as the region’s market shrugs away from the worst of the COVID-19 epidemic, with India and China driving demand.

– Some countries have reimposed lockdown measures because of the rapid-growing Omicron coronavirus variant, but traders and analysts expect global fuel demand to continue to recover, although more slowly than previously anticipated.

– Oil prices continued on Tuesday after a sharp fall in the previous session, as investors concerned about the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant and the impact of renewed fuel prices on fuel demand.

According to two sources from the group, OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts rose to 117% in November from 116% a month earlier, indicating production levels remain far below agreed targets, according to two sources from the firm.

Source: Reuters